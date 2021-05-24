With Over 30% of Total Covid-19 Deaths, May Turns Out to Be the Deadliest Month of Pandemic

May has turned out to be the deadliest month since the outbreak of coronavirus. Since May 1, India has reported 95,390 deaths related to the infection, accounting for 31.41 percent of the total deaths.

In terms of infections, India reported 2.67 crore cases to date, Union Health Ministry says. Of these, 1.45 crore were reported since April 1, accounting for 54.32 percent of the total cases, as per the Ministry data analysed by NW18.

In May alone, the cases reported were 79.89 lakh, about 30 percent of the total infections. The country’s coronavirus death toll was 3,03,720 as of Monday morning, the Union Health Ministry shows.

On Monday India become the third country after Brazil and the United States to record over three-lakh deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The second wave of the coronavirus infection has been fatal, the Ministry data shows. Over 46 percent of the total deaths were reported in April-May, as per the Ministry data analysed by News 18.

Since April 1, India has reported over 1.40 lakh deaths. In May, India has recorded 95,390 deaths, accounting for 31.41 percent of the total deaths. Also, the deaths reported in May are more than double those reported in the entire April.

Also Read: Centre Allows On-Site Registration for Those Above 18 at Govt Vaccination Centres

India reported its first coronavirus death last year on March 12 – an elderly man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

The country surpassed the grim milestone of one lakh coronavirus deaths on October 2. It crossed the two-lakh mark on April 28 and the three-lakh mark on May 24. India took 206 days to report the first one lakh cases, while it took another 208 days to report additional one lakh cases.

However, the journey between two-lakh-mark to three-lakh-mark was completed in just 27 days. In April, India reported 64.81 lakh infections, in May, this has increased to 79.89 lakh till Monday morning, more than a 23 percent increase.

On the other hand, the deaths reported in May, 95,390 fatalities, were more than double that reported in April (45,862).

In 2020, India had recorded 1.02 crore infections and 1.48 lakh coronavirus deaths. In just five months of 2021, this tally has jumped to 1.64 crore cases and 1.54 lakh deaths.

This year, India has reported a 60 percent jump in cases from the previous year while the deaths have reported close to a four percent increase in just nearly five months.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 10-lakh-mark on July 17. It crossed the 50-lakh-mark on September 16. The COVID-19 tally went past the one-crore mark on December 19. It reached 2.02 crore on May 4. On Monday, India recorded 2.22 lakh new coronavirus infections in a single day, the lowest since April 16, while 4,454 deaths were recorded.

As of late, the country’s total COVID-19 caseload is 2.67 crore, of these, 27.20 lakh are active cases comprising 10.17 percent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 88.69 percent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here