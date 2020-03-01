With Over 500 Cr Budget, Wedding Sreeramulu’s Daughter to Outshine D-Day of Janardhan Reddy’s Daughter in 2016

Bengaluru: After the much publicised wedding of Bellari mining giant Janardhan Reddy’s daughter in 2016, which reportedly cost a whooping Rs 550 crore, another wedding celebration, this time of Reddy’s close aide and Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu's daughter, is being organised on an even grander scale.

Sriramalu's daughter Rakshita is set to tie the knot in Bengaluru on March 5 at the Palace Grounds. The grand preparations for her wedding are being compared with Reddy's daughter Brahmani Reddy’s 2016 wedding, which had raised eyebrows for its extravagance at a time at a time when the Narendra Modi government had initiated a demonetisation exercise to flush out black money.

While everything about Brahmani's wedding was over the top, including the wedding invites that were fitted with LCD screens, Rakshita's function is expected to be an equally expensive affair. Lakhs of invitations are said to have been sent out, accompanied with boxes of cardamom and saffron, based on a health theme. Sriramalu personally went to Delhi to invite Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reports suggest that the bride will wear outfits designed by sandalwood designer Saniya Sardhariya and her make-up will be done by the same team that worked with actress Deepika Padukone during her wedding. Photography will be done by Jayaraman Pillai of the Wedding Journals of India fame.

For Brahmani’s wedding, a set of Hampi’s Vittala Temple, a UNESCO heritage site, was recreated. A similar set is expected to be created for Rakshita's wedding as well.

The family will also be hosting a mehendi function on March 3 at the Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru, which will be attended by Bollywood and Sandalwood stars and political leaders from across party lines. Rooms in fi-star hotels across Bengaluru have also been booked for various party functionaries.

