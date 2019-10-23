Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

At 5,599, MP Tops List of States with Highest Number of Rapes; Neither Minors Nor Elderly Women Safe

As far as rape of children below six years in concerned, MP is only behind Uttar Pradesh, while it is on the top of the list in rape cases of girls aged between 6-12 years, 12-16 years and 16-18 years.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Representative image.

Bhopal: Even as Madhya Pradesh continued to hold on to the dubious distinction of being at the top of the states’ list with the highest number of rape cases, it also saw about one-third of the total minor rapes reported from across the country.

According to the recently released report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2017, the state saw the maximum number of rape cases (5,599) which was 14.6% higher than the figures of 2016 (4,882 cases). In 2015 too, the state had finished on the top spot with 4,391 rape incidents.

It has now emerged that Madhya Pradesh is the most unsafe for minor girls as well as elderly woman as in most number of cases of sexual assaults, the victims were mostly in the age group of 6-18 years and 45-60 years and above.

As far as rape of children below six years in concerned, MP is only behind Uttar Pradesh, while it is on the top of the list in rape cases of girls aged between 6-12 years (207 cases), 12-16 years (1,275 cases) and 16-18 years (1,550 cases).

This totaled to about 30% of the total number of minor rapes reported from across the nation, 24% higher than the numbers of 2016.

The state ranked third in terms of sexual assaults on women in the age groups of 18-30 years and 30-45 years. With 2,517 such cases, elderly women are also not safe in this central Indian state.

While calling for a rehaul of cultural and social systems, a senior police officer posted in Bhopal’s Crime Against Women Cell told News18 that arrests and prosecutions could take place only in the cases that were reported.

“In last one year, we have ensured that of the 2,000+ rape cases registered, 31 accused were awarded death penalty, while about 200 are serving life imprisonments,” he said.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
