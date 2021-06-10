With Over 50L Jabs for 18+ Category, UP Becomes First State to Vaccinate Maximum Youth against Covid

Uttar Pradesh has administered over 50 lakh anti-coronavirus vaccines to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group and became the first state to inoculate the maximum number of youth. More than 50.70 lakh doses have been given in this category under third phase of the vaccination drive, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

While addressing a COVID review meeting, the CM said, “Right now, we are administering around 4 lakh doses every day. It should be increased to around 5 to 6 lakh within the next two-three days. The target is to expand the daily capacity to 10-12 lakh by July. To meet the new target, intensify the number of vaccinators by training nursing students among others.” The CM has promised to ramp up the vaccination drive in the country’s most populous state by administering 10 lakh doses a day and covering at least 10 crore people in the next three months after ‘Mission June’ comes to an end.

As part of ‘Mission June’, daily vaccination figures are reaching a record high with around 3,91,449 doses administered on June 9. Over 33 lakh people have received vaccines in the state in the last nine days.

According to the Department of Health, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in the state exceeded 2.15 crore. Of this, around 1,78,64,149 beneficiaries have received their first dose, while the remaining 37,01,174 have received both their doses.

Vulnerable groups such as street vendors, auto rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers, bus drivers and conductors will be vaccinated at special centres set up in each district from June 14. Directions have been issued to district magistrates to appoint a nodal officer for the drive. Driver booths and street vendor booths will be set up at Nagar Nigam, Nagar Palika and Transport Department offices.

Adityanath has also asked officials to prepare a district-wise strategy to meet the target of administering 10 lakh doses a day in July.

