With Over 5,800 Infections, UP's Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 3.54 Lakh; Lucknow Reports Maximum Cases in Past 24 Hours

As many as 5,809 fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of positive cases to 3,54,275. Also, 94 deaths were reported on Sunday taking the total number of fatalities to 5,809, out of these fatalities 1,836 were reported in August while 1,561 have been reported till September 20.

Till date, 2,83,274 people have been discharged from hospitals while there were 65,954 active cases in the state.

On Sunday, a maximum number of the positive cases were reported from the state capital Lucknow- 877, while six people from the district succumbed to the infection. The state capital has recorded 591 fatalities till date while there are 9,836 active cases in Lucknow.

The state capital was followed by Kanpur- 394 cases, Prayagraj- 302 cases, Agra- 223 cases, Gorakhpur- 210 cases, Ghaziabad- 153 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar- 125 cases, Varanasi- 182 cases, Meerut- 230 cases, Bareilly- 132 cases, Moradabad- 148 cases, Hardoi- 112 cases, Jhansi- 139 cases and Ayodhya- 99 cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while taking a key meeting has asked to increase the number of ICU beds in COVID Hospital in order to bring down the mortality rate. The CM has also asked to intensify the contact tracing to keep a check on the spread of infection, majorly in cities like Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Prayagraj.