With Over 6,500 Fresh Cases, UP's Coronavirus Tally Rises to 3,42,788; Lucknow Alone Reports 1,200 Cases in 24 Hours

The number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise exponentially in BJP-led Uttar Pradesh. As many as 6,584 fresh cases of novel coronavirus were reported across the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,42,788.

With 98 more deaths, the total number of fatalities rose to 4,869. As per data from the state health department 2,70,094 people have been discharged from hospitals while there were 67,825 active cases in the state which includes 35,124 people who are being treated in home isolation.

So far, the state capital- Lucknow remains the worst-hit district with a steep hike in single day cases- 1.244 on Friday along with 16 fatalities. Till date, 33489 people have been discharged from hospitals in Lucknow and 576 have died while there are 10,044 active cases in the state. The government authorities have till now tested 82,45,710 samples with 1,55,897 samples tested in the last 24 hours alone.

Apart from Lucknow, a high number of fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Kanpur City- 407 cases followed by Prayagraj- 336 cases, Varanasi- 239 cases, Gorakhpur- 203 cases, Meerut- 225 cases, Lakhimpur Kheri- 230 cases, Ghaziabad- 191 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar- 134 cases, Jhansi- 145 cases, Aligarh- 124 cases and Saharanpur- 119 cases.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to take precautions and step up vigil in the state ahead of the festive season. He has also instructed officials to ensure that no functions are organised in public spaces keeping in mind the Covid-19 guidelines, where social distancing and wearing face masks would be mandatory.

The CM while taking a key meeting on Friday in Lucknow at Lok Bhawan also expressed satisfaction over 1.5 lakh Covid testing and stated that testing plays a key role in checking the spread of the virus.