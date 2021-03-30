Not an Inch Lost, Ladakh Disengagement Has Brought Relative Peace in LAC: Army Chief Gen Naravane

After the ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks, India and China have agreed for a phased disengagement from friction areas in Eastern Ladakh and now there is relative peace in the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said Army Chief General MM Naravane.

According to news agency ANI, General Naravane said disengagement started on February 10 and since then it has been going on according to plan. “From north and south bank of Pangong Tso and Kailash Range, people have gone back to their nearest permanent locations,” the Army chief was quoted as saying in an interview.

“Thereby the face to face deployment which was there and because of which there could have been chances of miscalculation has now receded. Now there is relative peace and tranquility in LAC,” General Naravane said.

“We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started… Not an inch of land has been lost,” he further said.

Regarding cross-border terrorism, the Army chief said terror camps and infrastructure still exist on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC). “For terrorism to come down, the camps have to get dismantled. It’s only when snow melts will we come to know how serious Pakistan is about dismantling terror infrastructure for putting people across,” he said.