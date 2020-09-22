INDIA

1-MIN READ

With Pillows, Mosquito Repellents, Ambulance On Standby, 8 Suspended MPs To Sit-in All Night

With Pillows, Mosquito Repellents, Ambulance On Standby, 8 Suspended MPs To Sit-in All Night

The sit-in protest by eight suspended MPs at Parliament premises on Monday continued past midnight and received the support of a large number of opposition leaders. To show solidarity with their protesting colleagues, senior opposition leaders came in hordes including NC leader Faroukh Abdullah, JD(S)' Deve Gowda, Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan, Congress' Ahmed Patel and NCP's Praful Patel.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sat with the protesting parliamentarians for almost four hours, one of the suspended MPs told .

  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 12:19 AM IST
