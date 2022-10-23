With PM Modi in Ayodhya on Diwali Eve, A Look at His Journey with the Ram Temple Movement

On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Bhagwaan Sri Ram Lalla Virajman in Ayodhya. The 500-year-old Ram Mandir movement culminated in August 2020 when Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram temple.

Modi’s personal journey with the Ram temple movement began on September 25, 1990 when he was the BJP’s general secretary, and was the charioteer for the Gujarat leg of the drive.

On January 26, 1992, he culminated the Ekta Yatra by raising the Tricolour at Kashmir’s Lal Chowk. Just a few days ago, on January 14, he sought the blessings of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi, and vowed that he will return when Ram Mandir construction begins, according to Modi Archive – the platform that tracks PM Modi’s life, his early days and features. It also features his hand-written notes.

Modi also wrote a poem on the letterhead of the BJP Jammu and Kashmir, dedicated to Lord Rama.

Six years after, in 1998, Mauritius hosted the ‘International Ramayana Conference’ in Moka where Modi was invited. Modi spoke about the life of Lord Ram, leaving behind “a lasting impression on those in attendance”.

With more than half of the work completed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Modi will also inspect the construction of the temple site, and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to PTI, quoting a statement from Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Around 6.30 pm today, PM Modi will witness the ‘Aarti’ on the banks of Saryu river, followed by the unveiling of grand ‘Deepotsav’.

More than 15 lakh ‘diyas’ will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaux, and 11 Ramlila tableaux depicting various dance forms from different states will be showcased.

The sixth edition of Deepostav is being held this year, and Modi will be participating in the celebrations for the first time.

