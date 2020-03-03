Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

With PM's 'Giving Up on Social Media Handles' Tweet, RSS Affiliate Builds Hopes for Indigenous Platform

PM Modi has, however, revealed he will hand over his social media accounts to women “whose work and life inspire us” on March 8, ending the frenzied speculation he triggered on Monday night.

News18.com

Updated:March 3, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet on calling social media quits is likely to make way for similar indigenous platforms.

The national co-convenor of Swadeshi Jagran Manch Ashwani Mahajan said that an indigenous social media platform has been long pending demand. The RSS think-tank has raised the issue several times with the government and now with PM’s tweet, the organisation anticipates some good news.

On Monday, PM Modi tweeted saying, "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted (SIC).”

Following this Mahajan said, “For quite sometime, ⁦@swadeshimanch⁩ and RSS think tanks have been suggesting to launch an Indian social media platform like Facebook &YouTube. ⁦⁦@anandmahindra⁩ has also tweeted in the past about starting an Indian social media platform too (SIC).”

Mahajan added, "We have been demanding an indigenous social media platform because the popular ones pose a security threat. They have access to data and information of everything which is detrimental to security of the country. We have had controversies around data theft. The matter needs urgent attention.”

"This is not conducive. With growth in GDP there should be increase in taxation too. Facebook and many other social media platforms endorse here but the billing happens in US,” Mahajan said.

Further, Mahajan, said, "Going indigenous is not rocket science. China has its own model why can't we?"

PM Modi has, however, revealed he will hand over his social media accounts to women “whose work and life inspire us” on March 8, ending the frenzied speculation he triggered on Monday night.

“This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” Modi said.

However, the RSS think-tank has yet not ruled out hopes for an indigenous social media platform.

