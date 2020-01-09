With Proactive Priyanka, Cong Response to Anti-CAA Protests Among Many Attempts to Find Its Feet in UP

Lucknow: In the last one year and more, three instances, from three distant regions of the state have hit the headlines - the Sonabhadra massacre, Unnao rape case and the anti-CAA protests.

On all three occasions it is not the two main opposition parties in the state i.e. the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but the Congress which has hit the road and emerged as the dominant voice to challenge the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh.

In all three instances, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was the first to reach the spot and meet the victims. Akhilesh Yadav’s SP was seen reacting in all three of Congress’ attempts to find its feet in the state while the BSP chief Mayawati only tweeted her concern over the state of affairs.

Since taking charge of the politically crucial state, Priyanka Gandhi has quietly been doing the much-required footwork in the state, taking meetings and setting the house in order.

A case in point is the massacre of the 10 Gond tribals in Umbha village of Sonbhadra district over a land dispute. The Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was the first leader who attempted to reach the spot. She was, however, stopped at Mirzapur by the district administration and was detained at Chunar Guest House on July 19, after Section 144 of the Penal Code was enforces.

Refusing to leave without meeting the families of the victims, she spent the night at the guest house and finally met some of the families who were brought to the guest house.

Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, sent a delegation meet families. The delegation was, however, stopped by the district administration. The BSP had also sent its delegation, which included leaders Lalji Verma and RS Kushwaha.

In the Unnao rape and immolation case, the Congress general secretary once again took the lead and personally visited the family. Soon after Priyanka Gandhi left for Unnao on December 7, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav rushed to stage a dharna at the gates of the UP Assembly in Lucknow along with the party’s senior leaders. Akhilesh would visit Unnao a week later.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati went onto meet Governor Anandi Ben Patel on the issue and raised her concern over the increase in the number of crimes against women in the state.

Congress was also the first among opposition parties to meet the families of those killed during anti-CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Meerut.

Congress’ efforts seem to indicate the party’s first serious attempt to establish itself in the state’s political landscape after living in the margins for almost three decades. The past few years, have seen the party diminish both in terms of power and votes as it failed to defeat BJP, SP and BSP in the mandal-kamandal churning.

The upheaval in politics meant that the party lost the upper caste vote to BJP, the minority vote to SP and the Dalit vote to BSP. Since then, it has limped from one election to other, winning stray seats in quadrangular contests. 2009 remains the only exception as it saw a section of Muslims shift away from the SP in the wake of Mulayam Singh aligning with former UP CM Kalyan Singh.

However, in all these years, the party managed to secure its two bastions in the Nehru-Gandhi stronghold in the Avadh region - Amethi and Rae Bareilly. But come 2019, it lost Amethi to BJP, whose candidate Smriti Irani won over Rahul Gandhi.

It is perhaps this loss that forced Congress to make a fresh start. There is a realization in the party that it cannot revive its fortunes by remaining a vassal adjunct to the regional players in UP. Its experiments at allying with both SP and BSP miserably failed.

Even within the organization, the party in UP has gone ahead with a major cleanup despite resistance from within. Some old guards with little presence on the ground have either left or have been side-lined.

The signs are clear, irrespective of the outcome, the Congress plans to go alone in UP. And it is looking for ways to re-invent itself thirty years after the last Congress CM in the state, ND Tiwari, was voted out of power in the aftermath of the VP Singh rebellion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.