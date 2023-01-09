With Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra Set to Enter Punjab And J&K, CRPF Tightens Security amid Rising Terror

Amid allegations of security breach and heightened terror activities, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is all set to enter Punjab. The Central Reserve Police Force, which provides Z+ category security to the Wayanad MP, said it is collaborating with Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir police to ensure foolproof security.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab through the Shambhu border on January 10 and will head to Fatehgarh Sahib, as per Punjab Congress leaders. Rahul is expected to be in Jammu and Kashmir around Republic Day. Intelligence inputs suggest both in Punjab and J&K there are renewed attempts by Pakistan to strike terror. The Congress has alleged that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, there have been security breaches and has put CRPF in the dock.

‘Law and order state subject’

CRPF officials have issued a detailed rebuttal to the charge. But ahead of the Punjab and J&K leg, officials said no chances are being taken. “We are collaborating with Punjab and J&K police to ensure foolproof security. We are fully committed to securing the VIP," a top officer of CRPF said. He added that law and order was a state subject and the state/UT police would take steps to ensure perimeter security of the yatra, and monitoring of those who join it. CRPF personnel would ensure proximate security and Advance Security Liaison (ASL) will be undertaken as per the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in his letter to union home minister Amit Shah had demanded that Rahul Gandhi’s security apparatus be bolstered. He alleged that Rahul’s security was compromised on several occasions when the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on December 24.

CRPF officials on Monday said that the probe into this specific charge was still on. The paramilitary force, however, has claimed that 113 violations by Rahul Gandhi were recorded and communicated since 2020.

Training of village defence committees

CRPF is also all set to train members of the village defence committees in Rajouri and Poonch. The decision comes after the twin attacks recently which saw seven civilians being killed by terrorists. Officials said J&K police will identify the VDCs that require training. “The kind of training — weapons or martial arts or both — is still being decided. A timeline would soon be drawn up," an official said.

18 additional companies of CRPF have been deployed in Poonch and Rajouri last week amid intelligence inputs of heightened terror activities in this region. Officials said consultations are on regarding whether more paramilitary teams are to be deployed.

