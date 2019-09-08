English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Ram Jethmalani's Death, India Lost Great Intellectual, Patriot, Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who had handled several criminal cases including the Ninavati case and the 2G scam case, passed away at his Delhi residence on Sunday morning.
(File photo of Ram Jethmalani .)
New Delhi: Condoling the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the country has lost a great intellectual and a patriot.
The noted jurist passed away on Sunday. He was 95.
"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani ... one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath," the Vice President's secretariat tweeted.
