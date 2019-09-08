With Ram Jethmalani's Death, India Lost Great Intellectual, Patriot, Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Condoling the demise of veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the country has lost a great intellectual and a patriot.

The noted jurist passed away on Sunday. He was 95.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ram Jethmalani ... one of the brilliant minds of Bharat. In his passing away the nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a great intellectual & a patriot, who was active till his last breath," the Vice President's secretariat tweeted.

