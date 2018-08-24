English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
With Ratan Tata by His Side, Mohan Bhagwat Says Raj Dharma is Not a Business
Bhagwat was speaking in a function to commemorate work done by RSS pracharak Nana Palkar, during which he shared the stage with noted industrialist and former chairman of Tata sons, Ratan Tata.
Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at the golden jubilee celebration of Nana Palkar Smruti Samitee, in Mumbai on Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (Image courtesy: PTI)
Loading...
What is raj dharma? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asked this question during a lecture he delivered in Mumbai on Friday. The answer, he said, is the conviction of working for the people by those who’ve been elected to power. “It is not a business.”
The phrase raj dharma is a sensitive one. It was used by the then, now deceased Prime Minister, AB Vajpayee in a press conference held after the Gujarat pogroms, while ostensibly reminding the then chief minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, of how he needed to treat his people equally.
Bhagwat was speaking in a function to commemorate work done by RSS pracharak Nana Palkar, during which he shared the stage with noted industrialist and former chairman of Tata sons, Ratan Tata.
“There is a lot of talk about people willing to work for society. Whoever wants to work, does. Whoever feels kinship with the rest of the society will work for it.”
“What is dharma? To work for the society and ensure that it does not break apart is dharma. To look at the world with a feeling of kinship. The manner in which a father treats a son and a son father, this is dharma. When someone gets elected to high office the question of raj dharma comes up. So what is it? It is not a business” Bhagwat said.
He added, “When we get to the high office we should realise that what we’re doing is not a business. It is a service we’re doing. A service that would take the society ahead. We shouldn’t do this service expecting anything, we may get something in return but that’s a different thing.”
This was the second time Bhagwat shared a stage with a prominent non-RSS public figure. Just weeks ago, the RSS chief had invited former President and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to RSS headquarters and shared dais with him.
Bhagwat showered the industrialist with a lot of praise during his half an hour-long speech.
“Jamshedji Tata had once met Swami Vivekanand and Swamiji had asked him to start business for the betterment of the country, which is what Jamshedji did. It is the same spirit that we see in Tata sons today,” Bhagwat said.
He added, “Ratan Tata’s time is very precious there are a lot of other public figures we could have invited to attend today’s show, but the spirit that Ratan Tata embodies is a lesson for us all.”
Also Watch
The phrase raj dharma is a sensitive one. It was used by the then, now deceased Prime Minister, AB Vajpayee in a press conference held after the Gujarat pogroms, while ostensibly reminding the then chief minister of Gujarat and current Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, of how he needed to treat his people equally.
Bhagwat was speaking in a function to commemorate work done by RSS pracharak Nana Palkar, during which he shared the stage with noted industrialist and former chairman of Tata sons, Ratan Tata.
“There is a lot of talk about people willing to work for society. Whoever wants to work, does. Whoever feels kinship with the rest of the society will work for it.”
“What is dharma? To work for the society and ensure that it does not break apart is dharma. To look at the world with a feeling of kinship. The manner in which a father treats a son and a son father, this is dharma. When someone gets elected to high office the question of raj dharma comes up. So what is it? It is not a business” Bhagwat said.
He added, “When we get to the high office we should realise that what we’re doing is not a business. It is a service we’re doing. A service that would take the society ahead. We shouldn’t do this service expecting anything, we may get something in return but that’s a different thing.”
This was the second time Bhagwat shared a stage with a prominent non-RSS public figure. Just weeks ago, the RSS chief had invited former President and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to RSS headquarters and shared dais with him.
Bhagwat showered the industrialist with a lot of praise during his half an hour-long speech.
“Jamshedji Tata had once met Swami Vivekanand and Swamiji had asked him to start business for the betterment of the country, which is what Jamshedji did. It is the same spirit that we see in Tata sons today,” Bhagwat said.
He added, “Ratan Tata’s time is very precious there are a lot of other public figures we could have invited to attend today’s show, but the spirit that Ratan Tata embodies is a lesson for us all.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alpha Movie Review: Give Wings to Your Imagination With This Must Watch Movie
- Turns Out the Rumour is True: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pics
- 7 Gadgets That You Can Gift Your Sister on Raksha Bandhan
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...