With Record Spike of 7,074, Maharashtra Covid-19 Tally Crosses 2 Lakh; Death Toll at 8,671

Maharashtra's coronavirus case count on Saturday rose to 2,00,064 with a record single-day spike in patients of 7,074.

With 295 deaths, the death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 8,671, said the health department.

3,395 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,08,082.

There are 83,311 active cases in the state now while 10,80,975 people have been tested.

On Friday, the state had reported 6,364 new patients, while on Thursday 6,330 new patients had come to light.

Of 295 deaths, 124 occurred in the last 48 hours -- 68 of them in Mumbai. Of remaining deaths, 163 deaths in Thane district had taken place over the last three months but were recorded as COVID-19 fatalities only on Saturday.

The recovery rate in the state is 54.02 percent while the case fatality rate is 4.33 percent.

Currently, 5,96,038 people are in home quarantine and 41,566 in institutional quarantine.

Of the new patients found on Saturday, Mumbai accounted for 1,163 , Pune city 1,120, Aurangabad city 147.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Mumbai city accounted for 4,045 new cases, taking the tally in the region to 1,41,828. The intensely ubranised MMR has also witnessed 6,312 coronavirus deaths so far.

Mumbai has reported total of 83,237 cases and 4,830 deaths to date.

Elsewhere in the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali belt has reported 11,610 and 9,804 cases, respectively.

