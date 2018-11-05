English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Offering Selfie Spots and Bird’s-eye View, Delhi’s Signature Bridge to Open For Public Today
Delhiites will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the city from top of the bridge, where they will be taken in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people.
New Delhi: An aerial view of the Delhi's iconic Signature Bridge, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Signature Bridge over the Yamuna, inaugurated on Sunday, is double the height of Qutub Minar and has been delayed for over 14 years. The new landmark will connect the Wazirabad across the river Yamuna to the inner city and reduce the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. It will be opened for public from Monday.
It will have designated selfie spots and Delhiites will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the city from top of the bridge, where they will be taken in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people.
Inaugurating the bridge with a 154 metre pylon, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia said that it will be a centre of attraction among local and international tourists who come to Delhi to visit historical monuments and buildings like India Gate and Qutub Minar.
The bridge will be a big relief to huge number of commuters who would earlier get stuck in long traffic jams over a narrow bridge in Wazirabad area. The Western and Eastern approaches to bridge will connect the nearby areas like Timarpur, Nehru Vihar, Wazirabad, Aruna Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar on Ring Road to Bhajanpura on Mangal Pandey Marg.
It will reduce the commuting time between northeast areas and the inner city from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes, saving the pollution and fuel, a government statement said.
The boomerang-shaped pylon consists of two inclined columns that are rigidly connected to the driving lanes and bend mid-way. The upper portion of the pylon anchors the backstay cables as well as the main-span cables, arranged in a harp like manner, the statement said.
The pylon from a distance looks like hands folded in a greeting posture. Its top is created by a 22-metre high steel-glass structure, which will provide a panoramic view of Delhi. Visitors will be taken in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people to a 154-metre-high glass box on the top of the bridge to provide them a bird's-eye view of the city, the statement said.
Announced in 2004, the bridge missed several deadlines since 2011.
The proposal for the bridge, mooted in 2004, received approval of the Delhi Cabinet in 2007. It was initially expected to be completed at a modified estimate of Rs 1,131 crore for the Commonwealth Games, held in Delhi in October 2010.
In 2015, the cost of the project rose to Rs 1,594 crore. Sisodia claimed that the actual work on the bridge started when AAP came to power in 2015 although the idea of it was conceived way back in 1997 by the then Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.
He also said that an additional cost of around Rs 350 was raised by engineers as there was a huge underground rock and it needed to be stabilised for safety. He also alleged that the Centre created "obstacles" so that the bridge was not completed in Arvind Kejriwal regime.
The Sunday inauguration witnessed charged scenes as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and his supporters clashed with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members to protest against the alleged denial of an invitation to the event.
It will have designated selfie spots and Delhiites will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the city from top of the bridge, where they will be taken in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people.
Inaugurating the bridge with a 154 metre pylon, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia said that it will be a centre of attraction among local and international tourists who come to Delhi to visit historical monuments and buildings like India Gate and Qutub Minar.
The bridge will be a big relief to huge number of commuters who would earlier get stuck in long traffic jams over a narrow bridge in Wazirabad area. The Western and Eastern approaches to bridge will connect the nearby areas like Timarpur, Nehru Vihar, Wazirabad, Aruna Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar on Ring Road to Bhajanpura on Mangal Pandey Marg.
It will reduce the commuting time between northeast areas and the inner city from 45 minutes to just 10 minutes, saving the pollution and fuel, a government statement said.
The boomerang-shaped pylon consists of two inclined columns that are rigidly connected to the driving lanes and bend mid-way. The upper portion of the pylon anchors the backstay cables as well as the main-span cables, arranged in a harp like manner, the statement said.
The pylon from a distance looks like hands folded in a greeting posture. Its top is created by a 22-metre high steel-glass structure, which will provide a panoramic view of Delhi. Visitors will be taken in four elevators with a total capacity of carrying 50 people to a 154-metre-high glass box on the top of the bridge to provide them a bird's-eye view of the city, the statement said.
Announced in 2004, the bridge missed several deadlines since 2011.
The proposal for the bridge, mooted in 2004, received approval of the Delhi Cabinet in 2007. It was initially expected to be completed at a modified estimate of Rs 1,131 crore for the Commonwealth Games, held in Delhi in October 2010.
In 2015, the cost of the project rose to Rs 1,594 crore. Sisodia claimed that the actual work on the bridge started when AAP came to power in 2015 although the idea of it was conceived way back in 1997 by the then Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma.
He also said that an additional cost of around Rs 350 was raised by engineers as there was a huge underground rock and it needed to be stabilised for safety. He also alleged that the Centre created "obstacles" so that the bridge was not completed in Arvind Kejriwal regime.
The Sunday inauguration witnessed charged scenes as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and his supporters clashed with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members to protest against the alleged denial of an invitation to the event.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Sunday 04 November , 2018
Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Sunday 04 November , 2018 Watch: Delhi's Iconic Signature Bridge Is Now Open For Public
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli to Set New T20I Record
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- Ranveer Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Haldi Ceremony; Bride-to-be Deepika Returns to Mumbai
- Happy Birthday Kendall Jenner! From Girl Next Door to Victoria’s Secret Angel in Pics
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...