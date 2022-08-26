With Son's Help, Woman in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi Reunites with Family After 56 Yrs in Andhra

A woman from Andhra Pradesh who had spent 56 years living in Tamil Nadu with her husband who she married despite the disapproval of her family, has reunited with her kin after five decades.

Nammalvar (80) is a native of the Thoothukudi district’s Melakaranthai hamlet, which is close to Vilathikulam. In the 1960s, Nammalvar traveled to the Andhra state region of Narasipatinam to work on a tower line. Meantime, he also fell in love with Gauri Parvathi, a local girl hailing from Narasipatinam. Later when Gauri Parvathi’s family found out about their love affair, they objected to their love on the grounds of caste and language.

As a result, when Gauri Parvathi left her home to get married to Nammalvar, Gauri’s family not only found them in Vijayawada but also threatened Nammalvar and drove him out. Later, Nammalvar again went to Narasipatinam village in Andhra and stayed there covertly despite the threats of Gauri’s family. After both leaving Tamil Nadu without the consent of Gauri’s family, Nammalvar decided to work in his native and lived with Gauri after being married instead of moving to Andhra Pradesh. This couple had two daughters and one son, leading a fulfilling life.

As time passed, Gauri wished to visit her parents and other co-borns. Yet, her family worried that if the couple travel to Andhra Pradesh, something harmful might occur to both of them through her family. Currently, Gauri Parvathi has reached the age of 75. According to her family, she often cried to her husband and son to let her see her family before she passes away.

In order to find his maternal kin, Nammalvar – Gauri Parvathi’s son Shanmugaraj (49) along with his son visited the Narasipatinam village in Andhra Pradesh. After several weeks of search, Shanmugaraj found that his maternal family has been looking for them for years as Gauri’s mother grieved every day to meet her. Apparently, Shanmugaraj invited his maternal family to Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu for a reunion. Following this, more than 20 family members, including Gauri Parvathi’s siblings, their children and grandchildren, arrived at Melakaranthai village in Tamil Nadu. Eventually, Shanmugaraj repurposed it as a family gathering by bringing his entire family together and organized a feast at home.

56 years after she left her home at the age of 16, Gauri Parvathi revealed her unfathomable emotions to her siblings. Nammalvar – Gauri Parvathi’s son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandson and great-granddaughter, rose to their feet and received blessings from the elderly couple.

