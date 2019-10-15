With Special Focus on Tackling Pakistan’s ‘Mischief’, NSG to Set up New Hubs in Kashmir and Punjab

New Delhi: In the wake of increased threat from Pakistan in Kashmir and Punjab, the National Security Guard (NSG) has increased its presence in the two states. S S Deswal, director general of the elite commando force, told CNN-News18 that while a functional hub is already in place in Srinagar, work is on to set up one in Amritsar and Pathankot.

“From the last one year, we have a functional hub in Srinagar and also respond to emergency situations in Jammu and Kashmir, keeping in view the security environment. Our neighbouring country does not behave with desired ethics and there is mischief from the other side. So to cater to those situations, a functional hub has been established in Srinagar and we are in the process of deciding to establish the latest hub in the vicinity of Amritsar and Pathankot."

Sources said Punjab government has been asked to acquire land in the vicinity of Amritsar and Pathankot to build the NSG hub.

The NSG was first deployed in Kashmir ahead of the Amaranth Yatra in 2018. Top NSG officials said the commando force has increased its capability in the Valley since then and a fully functional hub means commandos can be deployed at a very short notice. "The idea is to reduce distance. We have trained our boys to operate in rural, snow-bound areas of Kashmir as well," a senior NSG officer dealing with operations told CNN News18.

Asked if the decision to step up deployment in Kashmir was taken after August 5 when the central government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, DG NSG said, “Pakistan is always up to mischief, it is not a question of pre or post August 5.”

DG Deswal also emphasised on the NSG's capability to tackle drone threat from Pakistan. "We have the ability to spot a drone and also to neutralise it," he said when asked if NSG can tackle Pakistani drones which recently transported weapons to Punjab.

The National Security Guard celebrated its 35th raising day at its headquarters in Manesar on Tuesday. Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the force and said the government's decision on Kashmir and the NSG's capability to tackle terror will together secure the country. "Modi government's zero tolerance for terror policy, decision to end special status of Kashmir and the training of NSG commandoes will give us an impregnable shield from terror, " he said.

The NSG demonstrated its VIP security, anti-terror and anti-hijacking operational finesse at the raising day celebrations.

