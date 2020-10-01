INDIA

1-MIN READ

With Spike of Over 86,000 New Cases, India's Covid-19 Tally Breaches 63 Lakh-mark

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes swab from a man for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ahmedabad. (File photo/Reuters)

There are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.90 per cent of the total caseload.

India’s COVID-19 caseload breached the 63-lakh mark with 86,821 infections being reported in a day, while 52,73,201 people have recuperated so far from the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The recovery rate stands at 83.53 per cent.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 63,12,584, while the death toll climbed to 98,678 with the virus claiming 1,181 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 9,40,705 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 14.90 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.56 per cent. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,56,19,781 samples have been tested up to September 30 with 14,23,052 samples being tested on Wednesday.

