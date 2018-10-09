English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
With Sudden Surge in H1N1 Cases in Karnataka, Govt Calls for 'Immediate Preventive Measures'
The health department attributed one of the reasons for the sudden surge in cases to the unpredictable weather that the city has witnessed.
File image. (Photo: Getty Images)
Bengaluru: With 23 cases being registered in a week, the sudden spurt in number of H1N1 cases has led the Karnataka government to put the Health and Family Welfare department on alert.
While the state had recorded only 20 positive cases of H1N1 between January and August 2018, the total number of cases in Bengaluru city alone has shot up to 44 in September alone.
"We noticed that there was a sudden spike in September and hence the government has started monitoring reports weekly. Eighty nine positive cases have been recorded within BBMP limits since January," Sajjan Shetty, Joint Director (CMD) Directorate of Health & FW Services said.
The health department attributed one of the reasons for the sudden surge in cases to the unpredictable weather that the city has witnessed.
A report from the health department shows that on October 9 alone, 22 new cases of H1N1 were recorded in Karnataka, of which 5 were reported from Bengaluru city.
After Bengaluru, the highest number of positive cases were seen in Shivamogga district with 43 positive cases recorded since January.
"We have issued a circular on September 29, to various districts asking them to take the immediate necessary preventive measures and also to keep the prescribed medication in handy. Should any district require additional aid, it will be provided. We are adequately prepared," Shetty added.
The department is closely monitoring the situation. So far, of the 4702 samples tested in the state, 400 are positive, with no deaths reported since January 2018.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
