Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

With Three More Deaths, Japanese Encephalitis Toll in Assam Rises to 97

One death each was reported from Darrang, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts of the state. All three who died were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the district.

PTI

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
With Three More Deaths, Japanese Encephalitis Toll in Assam Rises to 97
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Guwahati: The Japanese Encephalitis toll in Assam since the beginning of this month rose to 97, with three more deaths reported on Thursday, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said here.

The number of JE-positive cases increased to 426 as 20 new ones were registered, the NHM bulletin said.

On Thursday, one death each was reported from Darrang, Lakhimpur and Tinsukia districts of the state, the bulletin said. JE is a vector-borne disease that affects the brain.

All three who died were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the districts, it added.

The NHM bulletin further said the cumulative figure for JE/AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome) death in the state since January this year was 214, while the number of JE/AES-positive cases during this period was 1,518.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram