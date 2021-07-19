The second dose of indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years, is likely to be administered to those participating in the trials next week, the India Today reported.

Trials for the Covid-19 vaccine for children are underway in India with a second dose of the vaccine already being administered to children between ages 6-12 years of age at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

As per sources, but trials for Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila’s vaccine for children are also currently underway in the country.

As per reports, the trial is conducted by segregating children into categories according to their age. After the completion of the second dose of vaccine, an interim report is expected by the end of August which will ascertain how safe is the vaccine for use among children.

Earlier this week, the centre informed the Delhi High Court that clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age were on the verge of completion.

Earlier, the leading pulmonologist and a member of the government’s task force on Covid-19 told India Today TV that Covaxin’s data for children after completion of the Phase 2/3 trials will be available by September and the approval is expected same month.

He also said that If Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine gets a green signal in India then that could also be an option for children.

