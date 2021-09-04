With 'TTT' Mantra, Robust Vax Drive, UP Brings Down Active Covid Cases to Below 300

Uttar Pradesh has reduced the number of active cases down to 300, while the percentage of total active cases against those confirmed has dropped down to 0 per cent. Ever since April 30 when the State recorded 3,10,783 Covid-19 cases, its highest till date, the active cases have been reduced by a remarkable 99 per cent.

Using a multi-level approach that includes the ‘Trace, Test and Treat’ mantra, extensive vaccination drives and partial curfews in troubled areas, the government has done an exceptional job to bring down the positivity rate as low as 0.01 per cent, which is the lowest in the country at the moment.

The State has tested a total of 2,31,390 samples in the past 24 hours, out of which only 30 were found positive. Meanwhile, a total of 15 patients fully recovered. The state has conducted a total of 7,32,18,111 tests to date.

Now, Uttar Pradesh has managed to restrict the daily positive cases as low as 100 for more than 50 days in a row.

Owing to some robust mechanism of screening, treatment and vaccination in about 24 districts of the State, the recovery rate has moved up to 98.7 per cent here.

The active and fresh cases have declined to zero in Aligarh, Amethi, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Balia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Shamli and Sitapur.

In another big relief, no district of UP has reported fresh Covid-19 cases in double digits lately. Indicating signs that the dangerous virus is receding from the State, as many as 63 districts reported no case of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, whereas the other 12 districts reported new cases in just single digits.

