The Maharashtra government, which is teetering on the brink of collapse following a rebellion by Shiv Sena strongman Eknath Shinde, on Wednesday took three big decisions at its cabinet meeting. The cabinet decided to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, while Navi Mumbai airport will be named DB Patil instead of Balasaheb Thackeray and Usmanabad will be renamed Dharashiv.