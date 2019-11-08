Verdict Tomorrow, A Look at the Timeline of Key Events in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi Dispute

New Delhi: After a marathon hearing that lasted 40-days, the Supreme Court last month reserved its verdict in the much-debated Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi title dispute case. A five-judge bench led by chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, which began the daily hearings on appeals filed against the three-way division of the disputed site by the Allahabad High Court in 2010, will deliver the judgement on Saturday.

From the idol of Ram Lalla being found inside the mosque in December 1949 followed by the filing of first couple of pleas in the matter to the eventual demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, the Ayodhya dispute has long been a part of political discourse in the country, especially in the last three decades.

A Ram temple at the disputed site has been a poll promise of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its inception and it was BJP’s Lal Krishna Advani who spearheaded the Ram Janmbhoomi movement in the late 80s.

With the verdict expected soon in the case, News18.com looks at how the whole dispute has unfolded over the past several decades.

