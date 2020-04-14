Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

With Virtual Garlanding and Lighting of Lamps, Ambedkar Jayanti to be Commemorated Online Today

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has created a website allowing people to virtually garland Ambedkar's statue and light lamps in his honour.

News18.com

Updated:April 14, 2020, 9:45 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
With Virtual Garlanding and Lighting of Lamps, Ambedkar Jayanti to be Commemorated Online Today
Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar served as India's law minister from 1947-1951. (Image: Getty Images)

Each year on this day, the Parliament Street in Delhi bustles with performers, lecturers, writers and lakhs of people who come from across the country to pay respects to BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian constitution and the figure of inspiration for many communities, including Dalits. All across the street, usually, there's hardly any space for visitors to stand. The gates of Parliament are opened on this day to allow people to garland Ambedkar's statue.

This year the Parliament Street will remain empty because of the restrictions placed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But many organisations and Dalit groups have found an alternative to commemorate BR Ambedkar on his 129th jayanti. The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) has created a website allowing people to virtually garland Ambedkar's statue and light lamps in his honour.

"The technical Team of NACDAOR has circulated a link which can be used to observe and pay online tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. As soon as people visit NACDAOR’s website, they will have a page with Ambedkar’s quotation and they can press or click a button to pay their tribute," said Ashok Bharti, chairperson, NACDAOR. He says that NACDAOR is trying to create a world record for the largest online gathering of its kind on April 14.

As soon as the link went live on April 13, the website started getting thousands clicks from people wanting to pay homage to Ambedkar, said Bharti. "We are sensitive towards the message of social distancing and lockdown measures that the Prime Minister has announced. But we wanted people for whom this is a big event to find an alternative to celebrate this day," Bharti said.

Apart from Dalit and adivasi organisations many other organisations have made their own plans to commemorate this day, on which Ambedkar was born in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow district. This includes political parties and heads of various states. For instance, BJP president JP Nadda has asked all party workers and state unit heads to distribute ration kits and face covers as the nation struggles to fight the battle against coronavirus.

BSP chief Mayawati has appealed to her party workers to follow the lockdown restrictions and pay their tributes from homes because of the spread of coronavirus. The BSP supremo described Ambedkar as “a symbol of humanistic thought and sacrifice,” in a tweet.

“A symbol of humanistic thought and sacrifice, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is a source of motivation for his followers especially BSP workers. But in the current Covid-19 pandemic scenario, it is an appeal to all to follow restrictions imposed by the government, and celebrate the anniversary in their homes and pay tributes.”

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) said it will commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti as ‘sabhi ko bhojan, sabhi tak ilaaj diwas’, demanding food and medical treatment for all.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered all ministers and officials to individually pay floral tributes in their office.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,988

    +940*  

  • Total Confirmed

    10,363

    +1011*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,035

    +56*  

  • Total DEATHS

    339

    +15*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 14 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,357,657

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,925,179

    +1,331

  • Cured/Discharged

    447,477

     

  • Total DEATHS

    119,701

    +83
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres