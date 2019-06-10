UP Woman Dies Onboard Train, Family Forced to Carry Body in Absence of Stretcher

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman passed away while she was on board Banda Express on Monday and with no co-operation from the Railway officials, her family was forced to carry the life-less body till the ambulance which was waiting outside a station in Barabanki.

The incident happened after the deceased, identified as Chandi Gupta, complained of feeling uneasy inside the train near Jarwal Road station. Her family immediately informed the Railway officials for medical assistance. However, no medical help reached the woman.

Soon, Gupta passed away as the train arrived at the Barabanki junction.

Things got worse when railway personnel neither turned up to help the horrified family nor could they provide a stretcher. The deceased’s body had to be carried by her family members to the gate of the station where an ambulance was waiting.

“There was no stretcher available at the Barabanki railway station. So we carried Chandni in our arms to the ambulance which was waiting outside and rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. No one from railways came to our help and even the guard the Barabanki railway station denied helping us,” the deceased’s brother-in-law said.

Meanwhile, Barabanki Station Master, Satendra Kumar said, “We received information through the Control Room about someone fainting and the person was sent to hospital by an ambulance.” However, when asked about the lack of assistance, Kumar didn’t.