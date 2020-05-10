INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Withdraw Appointment of Passey as LNJP Hospital Medical Director, Centre Tells Delhi Govt

Artists wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets and protective suits walk on a street as they request people to stay at home during an extended lockdown in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Artists wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets and protective suits walk on a street as they request people to stay at home during an extended lockdown in New Delhi. (Reuters)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought a clarification on the matter from the Delhi government within 10 days.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Share this:

The Centre has directed the Delhi government to withdraw the appointment of Dr JC Passey as the medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Narayan Hospital immediately owing to his age.


The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sought a clarification on the matter from the Delhi government within 10 days. The letter by the ministry was issued on May 4.


Passey was appointed as the medical director of the Delhi government-run hospital on March 26. He attained the age of 62 years on June 26, 2018. The Ministry order dated October 9, 2018 specifically mentioned that administrative unit/ministry concerned may ensure that officers having attained the age of 62 years will not be assigned the charge of administrative posts, and they will be retained in non-administrative posts till their retirement/superannuation etc.

"In spite of the instructions, Passey has been appointed to an administrative post," the letter said. The appointment of Dr Passey as Medical Director, LNJP Hospital is "to be withdrawn immediately" and "he be posted to a non-administrative post", it said. The LNJP Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading