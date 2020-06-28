Withdraw Statement on No Chinese Intrusion in Indian Territory: Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw his statement at an all-party meeting, claiming that he had given a certificate to China that it did not intrude into Indian territory or capture any post.

"The prime minister should tell the people of the country what happened on the border," Gehlot told reporters at a video conference while referring to the Ladakh's Galwan Valley clash between soldiers of both countries.

Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash. "The way the PM told the opposition at the meeting that China did not intrude into our land and capture any post, he knowingly or unknowingly gave a certificate to China. He should withdraw his statement," the Congress leader said.

At the June 19 meeting to discuss the situation along the India-China border, Modi said, "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured."

The Congress later said the remark implied that there was no Chinese intrusion at all. The Prime Minister's Office termed this a "mischievous interpretation" of the Modi's statement.

"The prime minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces," the PMO clarified.

Gehlot claimed that the Chinese media welcomed the PM's statement. He is the only PM whose statement is being welcomed by China, Gehlot alleged.

Gehlot also sought a clarification from PM Modi about why neighbouring countries are "against India despite good international relations". He said it is the right of the people of the country to know the actual status on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Isn't it a moral responsibility of the PM to take the people of the country in trust and clarify the status on the LAC," he said.

The chief minister said that Opposition is with the government and the PM without any pre-conditions but the situation that developed "despite good relations" is a matter of concern.

"Why the PM is hesitating in telling the exact status that where they (China) will do the construction in Galwan Valley. Why are they not telling it," Gehlot said.