Within 24 Hours, Jammu & Kashmir Experiences Tremors Again as Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits the UT

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 332 km Northeast of Hanle, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday at 12.32 pm, said the National Center for Seismology.

today at 12:32:24 (IST): National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/pUvdFehUrU — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

On Friday evening, tremors were also felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu region, after a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said, TOI reported. The NCS said that the earthquake took place at 8.15pm at a depth of 25 kilometres.

The earthquake is the latest one in a series of tremors that have been plaguing the UT. Previously, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 had hit the state in the early hours of June 14, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The very next day, another of magnitude 5.8 had hit Jammu and Kashmir during early hours, the third to hit the union territory within three days. The earthquake had occurred at 7am and its epicenter was Tajikistan, according to the officials. Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu, they said.



