Within 6 Days of Crime, 14-Year-Old Convicted of Rape in Madhya Pradesh

Within a week of the crime, a local court here convicted a teen for raping a four-year-old girl. The boy has been sent to two years in juvenile home.Setting up an example of zero tolerance against women-related crime, the Madhya Pradesh juvenile court acted swiftly in the matter and held him guilty within six hours of filing of chargesheet in the case.As soon as the chargesheet was filed, the court began hearing the case on Monday and sent the boy to Seoni juvenile home.The incident had occurred on August 15 when the youth lured the girl to his home in Ghattiya district’s Jalwa village, around 160 km from Bhopal. The teen, who was alone at home, assaulted the girl sexually. After the victim narrated her ordeal to family, they lodged the complaint with police and an FIR was filed under section 376 of IPC and relevant sections of POCSO.The youth who had fled to her relatives’ home in Chaumahala in Rajasthan after the incident was arrested by Ujjain police the next day, an officer from Ujjain police said.