1-min read

Within a Week of Assuming Charge, Govt Forms High-powered Panels to Look Into Jobs, Economic Growth

News18 was the first to report that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed two new high-powered ministerial panels led by him.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 7:55 AM IST
Within a Week of Assuming Charge, Govt Forms High-powered Panels to Look Into Jobs, Economic Growth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI file photo)
Within a week of coming to power, the government has reconstituted cabinet committees to look into crucial issues such as economic affairs, security, employment and investment.

News18 was the first to report that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed two new high-powered ministerial panels led by him to bring the might of the government to tackle the two challenges facing it — economic growth and jobs — in an urgent and concerted manner.

A five-member Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has been formed under the Prime Minister’s leadership and includes cabinet heavyweights like Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Road Transport & Highway and Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Another 10-member Cabinet Committee helmed by him will look at employment and skill development. It comprises Shah, Sitharaman, Goyal, Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skill and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ministers of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Hardeep Singh Puri.

In an official notification, it was announced that under the Transaction of Business Rules, the government has reconstituted the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

