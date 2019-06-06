Within a Week of Assuming Charge, Govt Forms High-powered Panels to Look Into Jobs, Economic Growth
News18 was the first to report that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed two new high-powered ministerial panels led by him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI file photo)
Within a week of coming to power, the government has reconstituted cabinet committees to look into crucial issues such as economic affairs, security, employment and investment.
News18 was the first to report that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formed two new high-powered ministerial panels led by him to bring the might of the government to tackle the two challenges facing it — economic growth and jobs — in an urgent and concerted manner.
A five-member Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth has been formed under the Prime Minister’s leadership and includes cabinet heavyweights like Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Road Transport & Highway and Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Another 10-member Cabinet Committee helmed by him will look at employment and skill development. It comprises Shah, Sitharaman, Goyal, Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Skill and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ministers of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Hardeep Singh Puri.
In an official notification, it was announced that under the Transaction of Business Rules, the government has reconstituted the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- Freeing Petrol Pump Licensing Can Help Grow Competition in Fuel Retailing: ICRA
- Salman Khan Slaps Security Guard while Interacting with Fans, See Video
- India vs South Africa: Five Key Battles That Will Define India's World Cup Opener
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s