Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Within Four Days Around Diwali, 50 Cases of Pick Pockets Reported from Connaught Place

Cops have arrested two people on Tuesday identified as Wazarat alias Ujarat and Mohammad Saddam. A gang is also being suspected behind the pick pockets.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Within Four Days Around Diwali, 50 Cases of Pick Pockets Reported from Connaught Place
Aerial view of Delhi's Connaught Place at night. (File photo/Reuters)

With the festivities of Diwali concluding, fifty cases of pick-pockets have been reported at New Delhi’s Connaught place police station. The cases were registered during the four days of Diwali laser show held at Central Park in CP.

According to a report by the Times of India, the cops have arrested two people on Tuesday. They were identified as Wazarat alias Ujarat and Mohammad Saddam. Beyond these two, a gang is being suspected behind the pick pockets.

Organised for Delhiites, the laser show had started on October 26. The last day for the laser show was October 29. Local police at Connaught Place police station had registered close to 12 such cases during that period reported the daily.

The report quoted a police officer who said, “Of the 50 cases reported at the police station, 80% of them were regarding phones and wallets being stolen. Central Park has a capacity for around 700 people but around 15,000 turned up for the event each day, making it difficult to even move around in the rush or identify the accused.”

In order to keep an eye on the activities of the pickpockets, Delhi police had undertaken severe measures by stationing their officers in civil clothes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram