Within Four Days Around Diwali, 50 Cases of Pick Pockets Reported from Connaught Place

With the festivities of Diwali concluding, fifty cases of pick-pockets have been reported at New Delhi’s Connaught place police station. The cases were registered during the four days of Diwali laser show held at Central Park in CP.

According to a report by the Times of India, the cops have arrested two people on Tuesday. They were identified as Wazarat alias Ujarat and Mohammad Saddam. Beyond these two, a gang is being suspected behind the pick pockets.

Organised for Delhiites, the laser show had started on October 26. The last day for the laser show was October 29. Local police at Connaught Place police station had registered close to 12 such cases during that period reported the daily.

The report quoted a police officer who said, “Of the 50 cases reported at the police station, 80% of them were regarding phones and wallets being stolen. Central Park has a capacity for around 700 people but around 15,000 turned up for the event each day, making it difficult to even move around in the rush or identify the accused.”

In order to keep an eye on the activities of the pickpockets, Delhi police had undertaken severe measures by stationing their officers in civil clothes.

