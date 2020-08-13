Without Food for 10 Days, Dudhwa Tigress Dies Slow Death with Wire Trap Around Neck

A grievously injured tigress in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa National Park starved to death with a nylon wire trap entangled around her neck on Tuesday. Her autopsy report revealed that the animal had been without food for nearly 10 days until she collapsed on the edge of the forest.

When the body of the poor animal was spotted, forest officials found maggots in her neck, The Times of India reported. The body was sent for post-mortem on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the autopsy report revealed that at the time of her death, her stomach was empty, faecal sample was hard and body dehydrated.

“There were maggots in the wounds from the wire that cut into her neck. She had not eaten or had any water because of the wires,” the TOI quoted Anil Patel, deputy director of the buffer areas of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

It is yet to be ascertained how the tigress felt into the wire trap, but forest officials claimed that nylon wire traps are set for wild boars to carry out illegal killing by people living on the edges of the forest areas.

“She seems to have freed herself of the trap but couldn’t get rid of the rope tied tightly around her neck. She wandered off to a village under the Jatpura beat of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve’s Mailani forest range. The tigress was standing close to a villager who was busy cutting grass. Another farmer spotted her and was alarmed. But she could only make it a few steps ahead before she collapsed,” Patel said.