'Without Local Govt's Help...': Shah's Attack at Didi During Launch of BSF's Floating Border Outposts in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated BSF’s floating border outposts (BOPs) at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district and flagged off a boat ambulance, as he arrived on a two-day visit to West Bengal, his first since the 2021 assembly polls.

Shah also interacted with senior BSF officials during the occasion. The number of floating BOPs has been increased with a view to boost surveillance in the inaccessible areas of the Sunderbans, officials said. The boat ambulance is aimed at providing medical assistance in the isolated regions of the Sunderbans from Saheb Khali to Shamsher Nagar, they said.

“In this extremely challenging area of ​​the Sundarbans, the Modi government is providing all help to BSF, which is carefully securing the country with utmost care," he said in a tweet in Hindi. “Launched Boat Ambulance for health facilities at these floating border posts of BSF. This boat ambulance will prove to be very helpful in any emergency situation," he added in another tweet.

Shah also launched a veiled attack at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, saying while it was the job of the BSF to make the area impenetrable from smuggling and infiltration, that was ‘difficult without the help of the local administration’. “But have faith that even that help will be available soon, the creation of such a political situation is also going to happen here soon. There will be such pressure from the public that everyone will be forced to help," he said.

Later in the afternoon, Shah will lay the foundation stone of Maitri Sangrahalaya’ at Haridaspur - a museum to raise public awareness about the bravery of BSF during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He will also address a public meeting at Siliguri in the evening.

Shah arrived at the Kolkata airport in the morning, where he was received by senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

Arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit to West Bengal, I look forward to attending various events and interacting with the brothers and sisters of Bengal, the home minister tweeted in Bengali.

With inputs from agencies

