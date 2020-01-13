Take the pledge to vote

Without Mentioning JNU & Jamia Violence, Parl Panel Quizzes Delhi Top Cop over Use of Force on Students

Without mentioning the incidents of violence at JNU and Jamia, members of the panel questioned the way in which police dealt with the students and the frequent imposition of Section 144 which causes trouble to common man.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Without Mentioning JNU & Jamia Violence, Parl Panel Quizzes Delhi Top Cop over Use of Force on Students
Police personnel outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University as students stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (PTI)

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Monday questioned Delhi Police officials over the use of force against protesting students and suggested that it should have dealt with the students in a mature manner, sources said.

The panel also questioned the Delhi police about the frequent imposition of restrictions in the national capital which it said causes trouble for the common man.

Top officials of Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik appeared on Monday before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma to discuss rising crimes in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Without mentioning the recent incidents of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, members of the panel questioned the way in which police dealt with the protesting students and the frequent imposition of Section 144 in the national capital which causes trouble for the common man.

Members also asked about the action taken by police against the protesting students especially the use of force on them and underlined that the police should have dealt with students in a mature manner, sources said.

Delhi Police's role came under scanner following the violence at Jamia University in which many students got injured. There were also allegations that the force remained standing at the gates of the JNU campus while a mob attacked students and faculty members inside.

Besides Delhi Police Commissioner, DGP Haryana Manoj Yadav and senior officials of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police also briefed the panel on the issue of crimes in NCR coming under their jurisdiction.

As per the Rajya Sabha bulletin, the agenda of the meeting was, "To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders and organizations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region.

