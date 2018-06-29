English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Witness in Daati Maharaj Rape Case Receives 'Threats', Lodges Police Complaint
In his complaint, Sachin Jain, a prime witness in the rape case against Daati Maharaj, has stated that at around 11.30 pm on June 23, while he was returning from Sohna with his family in a car, six men in an SUV intercepted their vehicle.
File image of Daati Maharaj. (PTI)
Gurgaon: One of the witnesses in the rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has lodged a police complaint, alleging that he had received threats from the associates of the former.
In his complaint, Sachin Jain, a prime witness in the rape case against Daati Maharaj, has stated that at around 11.30 pm on June 23, while he was returning from Sohna with his family in a car, six men in an SUV intercepted their vehicle, the police said on Thursday.
The men, who claimed to be associates of Daati Maharaj, held Jain on gunpoint and asked him to step out of the car, the complaint stated.
The men threatened Jain with dire consequences if he spoke to the media or gave any evidence against Daati Maharaj in court, it added.
"We received a complaint from Sachin Jain on June 26 and lodged an FIR on the basis of it at the Badshahpur police station. Jain has demanded police protection for him and his family members," a senior police officer said.
The police were examining the CCTV footage obtained from the area and a probe was underway, he added.
Daati Maharaj has been accused of rape by a woman who used be his follower.
Also Watch
In his complaint, Sachin Jain, a prime witness in the rape case against Daati Maharaj, has stated that at around 11.30 pm on June 23, while he was returning from Sohna with his family in a car, six men in an SUV intercepted their vehicle, the police said on Thursday.
The men, who claimed to be associates of Daati Maharaj, held Jain on gunpoint and asked him to step out of the car, the complaint stated.
The men threatened Jain with dire consequences if he spoke to the media or gave any evidence against Daati Maharaj in court, it added.
"We received a complaint from Sachin Jain on June 26 and lodged an FIR on the basis of it at the Badshahpur police station. Jain has demanded police protection for him and his family members," a senior police officer said.
The police were examining the CCTV footage obtained from the area and a probe was underway, he added.
Daati Maharaj has been accused of rape by a woman who used be his follower.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- Nick Jonas Dated These Beauties Before Falling For Priyanka Chopra
- Did You Know Who Malala Yousafzai is Named After?
- Who is this Man Sitting With an Indian Flag While Denmark and France Played a World Cup Game?
- Zingaat Ruined? Janhvi and Ishaan's Song Is Getting Funniest Reactions on Twitter