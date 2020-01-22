Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Woman, 12-year-old Son Stabbed to Death Inside Delhi Residence

The police said the flat had no signs of forced entry. This suggests that the crime was committed by someone known to them.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Woman, 12-year-old Son Stabbed to Death Inside Delhi Residence
Representative image.

New Delhi: A woman and her minor son were found murdered in their flat in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Tuesday, said police.

The deceased have been identified as Pooja (36) and her son Harsh (12). The incident happened at their flat in Jahangirpuri's K-block.

Pooja, whose husband died about two years ago, was an employee at a private company.

"The deceased's neighbours, after noticing a foul smell, had called the police control room on Tuesday. After reaching the spot, police broke open the flat and found the dead bodies of the victims," a Jahangirpuri police official told IANS.

"The victims' neighbours reported that their house had been locked for last two-three days," he added.

According to police, the flat had no signs of forced entry. This suggests that the crime was committed by someone known to them.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the killings.

Pooja's mother, who lives in the same locality, was clueless about the perpetrators of the crime, police said.

Police suspect that the killers first stabbed the woman to death and then her son, who, it seems, had witnessed the crime.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the case.

The dead bodies have been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital for autopsy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram