Woman, 2-month-old Child Escape Unhurt After Train Passes Over Them in Madhya Pradesh

The woman told RPF officials, who questioned her later, that it was an attempt to commit suicide due to personal problems.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2018, 8:22 PM IST
Image for representation.
Khandwal, Madhya Pradesh: A woman, and her two-month old child, had a miraculous escape after she lay down between the tracks, allegedly to commit suicide, and a train passed over them without causing any injuries to the two.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Nepanagar railway station, part of Central Railway's Bhusawal division, and located in MP's Burhanpur district.

"A woman identified as Tabassum, travelling in Kashi Express from Allahabad to Mumbai, got off the train and lay between the tracks, along with her two-month-old child, when the Pushpak Express was approaching," said Khandwa Railway Protection Force (RPF) post in charge S K Gurjar.

"Eyewitnesses have told us that the train passed over them without causing any injury to the two. People present there raised an alarm and took her to hospital," Gurjar said.

She has told RPF officials, who questioned her later, that she tried to commit suicide due to personal problems, Gurjar said.

"She was on her way to her maternal grandmother's home in Mumbai. She has said that her stepmother got her married to a man called Sajid. The man allegedly divorced her when she got pregnant," Gurjar said.

The woman was kept at the state Women and Child Department's Sakhi centre and some relatives came from Mumbai in the afternoon on Sunday to take her along with them, Gurjar informed.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
