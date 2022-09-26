CHANGE LANGUAGE
Woman, 4 Minors Buried Alive as House Collapses After Landslide in Himachal Pradesh
1-MIN READ

Woman, 4 Minors Buried Alive as House Collapses After Landslide in Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Last Updated: September 26, 2022, 14:58 IST

Shimla, India

According to officials, they were sleeping inside the house when the incident happened. (File ANI Photo)

According to officials, they were sleeping inside the house when the incident happened. (File ANI Photo)

The incident happened late Sunday night in Khijwadi village near Ronhat, according to officials.

Five people of a family, including four minors, were buried alive after their house collapsed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, the officials said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night in Khijwadi village near Ronhat, they said. Mamta (27), her three daughters Arang (2), Amisha (6), Ishita (8) and her niece Akanshika (7) died after getting buried under debris, they said.

They were sleeping inside the house when the incident happened, they said, adding Mamta’s husband sustained injuries.

first published:September 26, 2022, 14:58 IST
last updated:September 26, 2022, 14:58 IST