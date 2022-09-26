Woman, 4 Minors Buried Alive as House Collapses After Landslide in Himachal Pradesh

Five people of a family, including four minors, were buried alive after their house collapsed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, the officials said on Monday.

The incident happened late Sunday night in Khijwadi village near Ronhat, they said. Mamta (27), her three daughters Arang (2), Amisha (6), Ishita (8) and her niece Akanshika (7) died after getting buried under debris, they said.

They were sleeping inside the house when the incident happened, they said, adding Mamta’s husband sustained injuries.

