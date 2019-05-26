Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Woman Abducted, Gang-raped in Rajasthan

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the six men, police said.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Abducted, Gang-raped in Rajasthan
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Jaipur: A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped by six men in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The woman, who was reported missing for over a month, on Saturday filed a complaint against six men — Vikas Kumar, Rajuram, Deshraj, Balveer, Motaram and Vidhyadhar — at Ladnu police station in Nagaur district, alleging that she was kidnapped by them and then taken to different places in Sikar and Churu districts where she was raped, they said.

Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the six men, Circle Officer, Deedwana, Ganesharam Jat said.

Police arrested Rajuram, Deshraj and Vikas Meena on Sunday, he said, adding the efforts are on to nab the other accused.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram