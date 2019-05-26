English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Abducted, Gang-raped in Rajasthan
Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the six men, police said.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Jaipur: A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped by six men in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.
The woman, who was reported missing for over a month, on Saturday filed a complaint against six men — Vikas Kumar, Rajuram, Deshraj, Balveer, Motaram and Vidhyadhar — at Ladnu police station in Nagaur district, alleging that she was kidnapped by them and then taken to different places in Sikar and Churu districts where she was raped, they said.
Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the six men, Circle Officer, Deedwana, Ganesharam Jat said.
Police arrested Rajuram, Deshraj and Vikas Meena on Sunday, he said, adding the efforts are on to nab the other accused.
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
