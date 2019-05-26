Woman Abducted, Gang-raped in Rajasthan

A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped by six men in Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.The woman, who was reported missing for over a month, on Saturday filed a complaint against six men — Vikas Kumar, Rajuram, Deshraj, Balveer, Motaram and Vidhyadhar — at Ladnu police station in Nagaur district, alleging that she was kidnapped by them and then taken to different places in Sikar and Churu districts where she was raped, they said.Following the woman's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the six men, Circle Officer, Deedwana, Ganesharam Jat said.Police arrested Rajuram, Deshraj and Vikas Meena on Sunday, he said, adding the efforts are on to nab the other accused.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)