1-min read

Woman Abducts 8-month-old Sleeping Next to Mother at UP Bus Stand, Caught on Camera

The woman said the couple approached her and started interacting with her. They also provided her with a blanket and medicines for her child, possibly in an effort to take her into confidence.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 12:23 PM IST
Woman Abducts 8-month-old Sleeping Next to Mother at UP Bus Stand, Caught on Camera
A CCTV grab shows the accused picking up the sleeping child.

Moradabad: A woman was caught on camera abducting an eight-month-old boy who was sleeping with his mother at a bus stand in UP’s Moradabad. Footage from a CCTV camera shows the woman picking up the child and covering him with a shawl, while a man, believed to be her accomplice, stands near her.

The incident occurred on Monday and police have registered a case.

“We went through the CCTV footage and the identities of the accused have been established. The two first got friendly with Rani, the baby’s mother, and later abducted her baby from the Roadways Bus stand here.

“The woman tried to find the accused and her baby, but on failing to locate them, she immediately informed the police,” Ankit Mittal, SP of Galshaheed Police Station, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The woman said the couple approached her and started interacting with her. They also provided her with a blanket and medicines for her child, possibly in an effort to take her into confidence.

"They brought me to the bus stand after interacting with me. At night the accused man lay down on the bench at the bus stand and the woman lay near the bench. I also slept there and at around 12am, they kidnapped my child while I was asleep. When I did not find my son and the accused persons, I immediately informed Galshaheed Police Station about the incident," said Rani.

