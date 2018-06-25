Woman Abused in Kolkata Local for 'Dressing Inappropriately and Straying Out of Her Limits'

Barely a month after a couple was harassed for being "intimate" inside a Kolkata metro rail compartment, another case of harassment has emerged. This time, the victims were a 28-year old MNC employee and his 24-year old female companion who were travelling together on Saturday night.The girl posted a video of the incident on Facebook, wherein she is being threatened and abused during an altercation for "straying out of her limits as a woman and dressing inappropriately".The victim alleged that she and her male friend boarded the general compartment of a Barrackpore-bound local train at 9 pm from Sealdah station and asked a passenger seated to shift so that they could sit together. The middle-aged man, seen wearing a white T-shirt in the video, refused to move saying he won't get the breeze from the fan.The passenger was heard commenting, “Go home and sit on each other’s lap.” The couple managed to fit into the cramped space as the passenger refused to move.It was only after another passenger (seen in the video wearing a green T-shirt) boarded the train from another station that things got worse. The couple questioned the man in white how he shifted his seat to accommodate the person in the green T-shirt.A heated argument followed after which the man in green T-shirt commented on the girl’s attire and asked her to go to the ladies compartment. The person went on to say that the earlier metro incident took place “because of people of your generation”.The couple then got off at Falta station and filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police. No arrests have been made so far.