Woman Abuses, Slaps Himachal Driver For Not Stopping Bus. Police File Case

A driver of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was slapped by a woman in Shimla after he did not stop the bus. The woman was travelling in her car and had waved at the driver as a signal to stop the bus, but he reportedly sped away. The woman then overtook the HRTC bus and obstructed the driver’s path following which he had to apply the brakes. The woman, then, reportedly slapped the driver, who also got furious and vented his frustration at her.

The incident took place in the Nankhari area of Rampur town at around 10 am on Tuesday. The brawl was captured on camera and is now going viral on social media. The driver argued that the bus was running at full capacity and did not have any space for more passengers. The woman reportedly complained at the CM helpline number against the driver.

The driver in the video is heard repeatedly telling the woman that he is working to serve people like her. “We are public servants. We are not here to tolerate your abuses. My home is 250 km away. How could you talk to me like this? How dare you abuse me and slap me,” the driver said while switching between Hindi and English.

Nankhari police have booked the woman on the driver’s complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The woman has been accused of obstructing government work.

The video also shows another man questioning the woman and her relatives for slapping the driver. “I admit that I slapped him,” the woman proudly responds while trying to talk to someone over the phone.

Reportedly, authorities inspected the bus after the woman complained at the CM helpline number against the driver. An arrangement for another bus was made for the stranded passengers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here