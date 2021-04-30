Woman Accuses Jabalpur Hospital of Forging Covid-19 Test Report, Now She Faces Arrest

In a surprising event, raising voicing against a private hospital proved costly for a woman in Jabalpur on Friday. The police lodged a case against a woman after a video of her alleging negligence went viral.

In a viral video taken on April 22, the woman, Swati Tiwari, is seen accusing the hospital staff of falsely reporting that her father had tested covid-19 positive. However, it was only after the hospital had started covid treatment and more tests were conducted that it emerged that the man had not contracted the virus.

Tiwari had sought admission at City Hospital after her father complained of breathing difficulties. While she already had her father’s negative RT-PCR test report, the hospital denied admission without conducting a fresh test. Tiwari approached the hospital staff and asked the rationale behind the false report to which the medics did not offer any convincing reply.

When things heated up, the woman shot the video in which a senior doctor is seen arguing and asking her to leave. She later uploaded the video on social media.

Dr Abhishek Chakravarti from City Hospital confirmed that Tiwari had come to the facility with her hospital, complaining of breathing issues. The hospital had lodged a case in which it accused the woman of defaming the institution, a physician and creating a ruckus in the hospital.

The police, too, lodged a case against the said woman and are probing the matter. The woman faces the prospect of arrest, said an enquiry officer from Omti police station.

(Inputs from Pratik Mohan Awasthi, Jabalpur)

