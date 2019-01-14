English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Accuses Pak High Commission Staffer of Touching Her Inappropriately
According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to a police station here for reportedly touching a woman inappropriately, police said Monday.
The woman and the staffer were brought to Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday, they said.
According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.
The man said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to heavy crowd in the market, police said.
A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman.
The police also denied media reports that the staffer was detained.
