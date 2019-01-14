GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Woman Accuses Pak High Commission Staffer of Touching Her Inappropriately

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Woman Accuses Pak High Commission Staffer of Touching Her Inappropriately
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to a police station here for reportedly touching a woman inappropriately, police said Monday.

The woman and the staffer were brought to Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday, they said.

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.

The man said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to heavy crowd in the market, police said.

A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman.

The police also denied media reports that the staffer was detained.
