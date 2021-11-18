Woman Accuses Rajasthan BJP MLA of Rape; Second Case Against Lawmaker in 10 Months

A case of rape has been registered against a BJP MLA in Rajasthan following a complaint by a 37-year-old woman in Udaipur district, police said on Thursday. This is the second rape case against Pratap Bheel, the MLA from the Gogunda Assembly constituency, in 10 months.

Earlier, another woman had got a complaint of rape lodged against him at the Sukher police station.

"A rape case has been registered against the Gogunda MLA," Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar told PTI, adding that the woman submitted a written complaint to him, following which the case was lodged at the Ambamata police station.

According to the police, the woman stated in her complaint that she came in contact with the MLA while looking for a job. She alleged that Bheel raped her after assuring her that he would help her get a job and promising to marry her.

The woman approached the Udaipur SP through a lawyer. The investigation in both the rape cases against Bheel is being conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), police said.

