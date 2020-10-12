Woman Allegedly Gang-raped, 5-yr-old Child Dead after Both Thrown into River in Buxar: Police

A woman in Buxar district in Bihar was allegedly gang-raped and her five-year-old child died after they were both tossed in a river, police officials said on Sunday. The child passed away due to drowning, police told news agency ANI. The survivor was rushed to a hospital in the district where she is undergoing treatment.

"The woman's medical examination is being done. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed, while one accused has been arrested. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem," police officer KK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh added that they were ascertaining the facts pertaining to the case.

The incident comes close on the heels of the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The family of the woman, who later succumbed to her injuries, left for Lucknow on Monday morning to record their statements before the two-judge Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

On September 14, four men allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Bulgadhi village of UP's Hathras district and then tried to strangulate her. The victim was later admitted to Aligarh Medical College but was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition worsened. The victim succumbed to her injuries on September 29 while undergoing treatment. Officials of the district administration then cremated the victim's body in middle of the night at 3 am in spite of most family members opposing the midnight cremation.