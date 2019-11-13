Woman Allegedly Molested in Gurugram, Husband Hit with Liquor Bottle on Head

New Delhi: A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was hit with a liquor bottle on the head at a restaurant in Gurugram.

The incident took place on Sunday, when six men indulged in an argument with the couple and attacked the husband on the head with liquor bottle, reported ANI. The accused allegedly molested the woman.

A CCTV video footage shows the accused gathering around the couple table after which the altercation followed.

Police have registered a case against the six accused, however the accused are absconding in the case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.