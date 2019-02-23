English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Woman Alleges Gangrape by Five Men in UP's Muzaffarnagar
According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was abducted and confined to a room, where the accused raped her.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was abducted and raped by five youths in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar's Ghasipura village under Mansurpur police station on Friday, they said.
According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was abducted and confined to a room, where the accused raped her. Later, the accused fled, leaving her at the room, station house officer Sanjive Singh said.
A case has been registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, he said.
